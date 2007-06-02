Nathan Sawaya is doing some amazing Lego art. Sawaya’s childhood dreams were always fun. He drew cartoons, wrote stories and perfected magic tricks. Of course much of his playtime centered on the Lego city in his parent’s living room. For more than twelve years the Lego city flourished. This is where Sawaya’s imagination soared and consequently, fine-tuned his future art form. Many years and millions of bricks later Nathan Sawaya’s creations are of a much grander scale.
In 2004, Nathan Sawaya came to national attention as a talented artist when he won a nationwide search for a professional Lego Master Model Builder. Since then, he has been garnering accolades, as well as fans, with his colourful and whimsical artwork made entirely of the popular children’s toy. The pictures are from a recent Lego art exhibition by Nathan Sawaya called “The art of the brick” currently touring the U.S.
Thanks to Yatzer.
Andra bloggar om: lego, konst, nathan sawaya, leksaker
