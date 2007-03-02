Richard Watson from nowandnext.com dropped me a note today about his new Innovation timeline. It is showing innovations from the year 1900 to 2050. So if you would like to see Richard’s vision for the next 47 years you should click the image above for a full size pdf.
The Innovation timeline was originally produced for a 2007 +Ten trends: Predictions and Provocations report by nowandnext.com. He had since then added a few extra ideas to the period 2007-2050.
You may remember his Trend Map for 2007 that I reported about here. The Trend Map was open source and so is the new Innovation timeline. This means that people are encouraged to adapt or play around with it or use it in anyway they like.
I’m curious to see if his prediction for the future will become reality. What do you think about video wallpaper, space mining, single global currency, invisi-spray and memory enhancement in humans?
As last time Richard Watson points out that we should not take it too seriously.
Andra bloggar om: framtiden, trender, innovation
23 comments
Morrison Bonpasse says:
Mar 3, 2007
The prediction of a single global currency is certain to come true, leaving only the question of timing. The goal of the Single Global Currency Association is 2024, which will be the 80th anniversary of the 1944 Bretton Woods agreements.
A Single Global Currency will save the world hundreds of billions of dollars per year in transaction costs and eliminate concerns about balances of payments and eliminate the risk of currency crises. There will be no need to maintain reserves of foreign exchange, which will free up trillions of dollars in resources which can be used for more productive purposes.
What is needed now is research into these claimed benefits and into the costs of implementation. The creation and growth of the euro shows us the way.
Please see my book, “The Single Global Currency – Common Cents for the World.” The 2007 edition is available at Amazon.com and the 2006 edition online at http://www.singleglobalcurrency.org/book_ecopy.html
Sincerely,
Morrison Bonpasse
President
Single Global Currency Association
P.O. Box 390
Newcastle, ME 04553 USA
1-207-586-6078
http://www.singleglobalcurrency.org
David Carlson says:
Mar 3, 2007
Dear Morrison, thanks for your comment on the part concerning a single global currency. As you are mentioning the EURO is a good example. Unfortunately Sweden is not part of it yet. Probably just a matter of time. Those trillions of dollar you refer to could absolutely be used much better (now it is only feeding banks, exchange companies etc). Good luck with your future work.
Oliver Ike says:
Aug 26, 2007
Hi David
Go and watch http://www.zeitgeistmovie.com
It also contains a lot of what is in that innovation timeline in its 3rd part. Some of the innovations do not really convince me of being innovations but rather a way that a few individuals always get a closer grip on ruling and governing this planet.
zeefanek says:
Apr 16, 2008
hehe, the globalization of the currency is quite inquisitive, since it has to change the whole outlook on monetary system & global economy, but hey what do i no, i really like the oceanic thermal converter, and didn’t get the brain switchers??
Tina Newton says:
Sep 21, 2011
Given that he’s predicting Robocops if you actually read the thing, it’s in no small part tongue in cheek.
