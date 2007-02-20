Luxury hotel experience in Milan

A few month ago Nhow hotel opened its doors in Milan, the capital of fashion and design. It has already turned into one of the reference points for social life in Milan. It is a thought after hotel experience for urban commuters. Nhow hotel is a full-scale laboratory of trends in the very latest, contemporary ways of thinking: technological, creative and luxurious. Choosing Nhow hotel means becoming a member of a community, a way of life, wellness and the very latest in lifestyle. The style is a mixture of pure Italian glamour and incredible design & elegance. Nhow hotel goes beyond the realms of imagination, combining comfort with minimalism, technology and the latest innovations in architecture, a blend of highly technological style with the most sophisticated comfort.
The Nhow Milan hotel is designed by Matteo Thun and Daniele Beretta in a former General Electric building power plant building from 1935. The furniture has been produced exclusively by Poltrona Frau, Knoll, Zuchetti and Artemide.
I have to check out the Nhow hotel top suite some time, listen to this:
“This suite will flabbergast the most sophisticated of travellers. A 320 m2 duplex suite, ideal for private meeting; be they a different kind of meeting or a private party. The top floor, where the bedroom is, surprises with the most eccentric option, a private 16-metre swimming pool with a glass bottom, which is the “liquid” ceiling for the living room below, giving it unique lighting.”
Nhow is situated at Via Tortona 35 in a lively area where a lot of shows are running during the Design Week in April, called Zona Tortona with Superstudio Piu as the natural hub. The cosy Naviglio is is situated nearby with its small channels, showrooms, markets and restaurants.
And by the way – Future Luxury will be the theme of the next issue of David Report bulletin. Release is scheduled for March.
UPDATE: Here is a photo gallery with further pictures from Nhow hotel in Milan.
5 comments
Purniti gulati says:
Jun 23, 2015
Really It was nice experience for me in Milan. Nhow hotel in Milan offers all luxury facilities. Rooms are lovely, extremely clean and comfortable. thanks “Nhow hotel” for all luxury facilities.
Olivia says:
Jul 15, 2016
Stands back from the keyboard in amntemeaz! Thanks!
http://www.insurance.liquorisquicker.net/ says:
Jul 20, 2016
Psychologically, it's hard to worry much about whetherA Procter & Gamble suit must've gone down into the bunker and hit the kill switch.I remember when I was attending a Catholic school, they had a guest speaker and pulled all of us into the cafeteria to listen. He have us a long spiel and slide show about the media degrading our culture, and how Satanists ran Procter & Gamble. The Catholic girls all het up when I suggested the guy was a bit nutty.
http://www.onlinequotes.myfreeip.me/ says:
Jul 20, 2016
“The women thatâ€™s come from the North has a all country middle country appeal sure to grab a big slab of the bogon vote.”Bogons? Are they like Vogons? Or perhaps some version of moth.This is clearly a new demographic. It’s just so hard to keep up.
audi discounts says:
Mar 9, 2017
This is one of the nicest light patterns i’ve seen on any light and IMHO where the price point should be. However, does Light and Go source their batteries from the same factory in China that Magicshine did/does? Isn’t that a recalled battery pictured above?