Luxury hotel experience in Milan

A few month ago Nhow hotel opened its doors in Milan, the capital of fashion and design. It has already turned into one of the reference points for social life in Milan. It is a thought after hotel experience for urban commuters. Nhow hotel is a full-scale laboratory of trends in the very latest, contemporary ways of thinking: technological, creative and luxurious. Choosing Nhow hotel means becoming a member of a community, a way of life, wellness and the very latest in lifestyle. The style is a mixture of pure Italian glamour and incredible design & elegance. Nhow hotel goes beyond the realms of imagination, combining comfort with minimalism, technology and the latest innovations in architecture, a blend of highly technological style with the most sophisticated comfort.

The Nhow Milan hotel is designed by Matteo Thun and Daniele Beretta in a former General Electric building power plant building from 1935. The furniture has been produced exclusively by Poltrona Frau, Knoll, Zuchetti and Artemide.

I have to check out the Nhow hotel top suite some time, listen to this:

“This suite will flabbergast the most sophisticated of travellers. A 320 m2 duplex suite, ideal for private meeting; be they a different kind of meeting or a private party. The top floor, where the bedroom is, surprises with the most eccentric option, a private 16-metre swimming pool with a glass bottom, which is the “liquid” ceiling for the living room below, giving it unique lighting.”

Nhow is situated at Via Tortona 35 in a lively area where a lot of shows are running during the Design Week in April, called Zona Tortona with Superstudio Piu as the natural hub. The cosy Naviglio is is situated nearby with its small channels, showrooms, markets and restaurants.

And by the way – Future Luxury will be the theme of the next issue of David Report bulletin. Release is scheduled for March.

UPDATE: Here is a photo gallery with further pictures from Nhow hotel in Milan.

