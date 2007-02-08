The Anti-Advertising Agency has launched a project togehter with Graffiti Research Lab called Light Criticism.
Here is an interesting statement from the Anti-advertising agency;
“And now, years into NYC’s crackdown on graffiti writers and protesters, after we’ve watched our friends be detained, arrested, beat, fined, tried, and given real jail sentences, not a single corporate toy from any ad firm has had to do any time.”
What do you think, is it possible to equal advertising with graffiti in some sense? Who have the right to decorate the streets so to speak?
Not that I like to see more graffiti, but probably less advertising…
Steve Lambert says:
Feb 8, 2007
I think one of the key points that is missing here is the rash of illegal advertising in New York. We have information on our site about /a>this, and here’s an additional quote from Brandweek Magazine.
The popular understanding of graffiti that it is illegal, a plague on the city, not something one chooses to see, etc. We want people to understand these things are coming to define outdoor advertising. Advertisers are making hundreds of thousands of dollars per months on illegally placed advertising and we jail 18 year olds for far less.
David Carlson says:
Feb 8, 2007
Steve, thanks for your comment. Maybe I was a little unclear concerning the illegal advertising that you are working against. It is of course hypocrisy when the police arrests young street artists when the CEOs and marketing firms that repeatedly breaking the law stays out of jail. However I think that we as well have too much of the legal advertising on the streets. It is impossible to choose to not seeing it. And advertising is getting less credible day by day, people don’t trust it any longer. Let’s hope we will see some reaction, meaning companies will start to pull away (both legal and illegal) advertising from the streets.
kisha says:
Mar 5, 2007
Hi do you know where i can find articles or journals on guerilla advertising ? Would really appreciate any info,
many thanks
a desperate student
David Carlson says:
Mar 5, 2007
Dear Kisha, Try to contact Steve Lambert at the Anti-advertising agency. He will probably be able to help you.
subcorpus says:
Apr 26, 2007
graffiti is supposed to be ephemeral …
And disfigurement of private property is a punishable crime …
read my take on this on my blog …
http://www.subcorpus.net/blog/
Sam says:
Mar 30, 2011
This question comes up a lot. I think some forms of mail can be vandalism, especially when it’s thrown on your lawn. But, outdoor advertising that only affects your eyes without interfering with your walking path or anything I wouldn’t consider vandalism.
