The Anti-Advertising Agency has launched a project togehter with Graffiti Research Lab called Light Criticism.

Here is an interesting statement from the Anti-advertising agency;

“And now, years into NYC’s crackdown on graffiti writers and protesters, after we’ve watched our friends be detained, arrested, beat, fined, tried, and given real jail sentences, not a single corporate toy from any ad firm has had to do any time.”

What do you think, is it possible to equal advertising with graffiti in some sense? Who have the right to decorate the streets so to speak?

Not that I like to see more graffiti, but probably less advertising…

